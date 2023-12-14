French Word of the Day: Césarisé

Advertisement

Why do I need to know césarisé?

Because you might be confused why so many of France’s legendary actors appear to have gotten C-sections.

What does it mean?

Césarisé - roughly pronounced say-zar-ee-say - is technically defined as a woman who has received a caesarean section (C-section) while giving birth. If you yourself were born this way, you would say Je suis né(e) par césarienne.

However, there is another more common usage of the word that tends to pop up in the spring time - the word césarisé is also used to describe a person who received a César award.

Advertisement

Being césarisé is one of the highest honours a film-making professional in France might receive - it is France’s national equivalent to the Oscars. There are categories for best actor and actress, as well as ‘best sound’ and ‘best editing’, and the awards ceremony is in the spring.

Anyone who has received a César award is césarisé, though it is most often used when talking about actors and directors. It's basically the equivalent of describing someone as an 'Oscar-winning director'.

Use it like this

Cet acteur a été césarisé deux fois. - This actor was given the César award twice.

Elle a été césarisée en 2021 pour sa performance exceptionnelle. - She won the César award in 2021 after an exceptional performance.