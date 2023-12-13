French Expression of the Day: Prendre avec des pincettes

Advertisement

Why do I need to know prendre avec des pincettes?

Because this expression might be useful for you - whether you are a sceptic or you like to say things how they are.

What does it mean?

Prendre avec des pincettes - roughly pronounced eh-truh ah prahn-druh ah-vek day pahn-sets - translates as ‘to take with tweezers (or tongs)’.

There are several variations of this expression - some use the negated version and others simply write it as prendre de pincettes.

The first meaning - and most common - for this phrase is to approach something delicately or with caution, as you would imagine a person carefully picking up a fragile item with a pair of tongs. In this sense, English speakers might say ‘tread lightly’ or ‘use kid gloves’.

As such, you might see this version used to reference how a politician or figurehead carefully discusses a controversial topic, not wanting to offend or assume.

Oftentimes, you will see people negate this expression to describe someone who speaks in a blunt or forthright manner. For example, you might say elle n'a pas pris de pincettes if the person in question ‘did not pull any punches’ - she was not afraid to speak candidly.

You might also use this negation to describe a sports star who ‘did not hold anything back’ during the game.

Adding the negation and the verb être before can give you ‘ne pas à prendre avec des pincettes’. This means something to be avoided. You might say il était pas à prendre ce soir-là avec des pincettes - meaning the person was in a terrible mood that night and was better left avoided.

And finally - the last version has to do with approaching situations or new information with a bit of scepticism. In this sense, the phrase would be more similar to the expression “to take it with a pinch/grain of salt”.

You might hear people say this after referencing a slightly unreliable historical finding or study. For example: Les statistiques sur ce sujet sont à prendre avec des pincettes - statistics on this topic should be taken with a grain of salt.

Use it like this

Il faut prendre le discours du président avec des pincettes. Il est clair qu'il a un parti pris. - You need to take the president's speech with a grain of salt. He clearly has a bias.

Elle n'a pas pris de pincettes en racontant à l'aéroport sa mauvaise expérience de voyage. - She did not pull any punches when telling the airport about her negative travel experience.