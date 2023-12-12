French Expression of the Day: Mettez un pouce

Advertisement

Why do I need to know mettez un pouce?

Because you might be confused why your friend is asking you about units of measurement over WhatsApp.

What does it mean?

Mettez un pouce - roughly pronounced meh-tay un poos - translates as ‘put an inch’ or ‘put a thumb’.

In reality it does not have to do with either of the standard definitions of the word ‘pouce’ (either as a unit of measurement or a first human digit).

If you heard someone say this expression, you might also be confused why people are asking you to ‘put a flea’, as the pronunciation for puce (flea) and pouce are the same.

Luckily, you are unlikely to hear anyone say this aloud. It is almost exclusively used on social media or messaging group chats. It means to ‘give a thumbs up’ or generally react (probably with an emoji of some sort) to the message that was sent.

You might see someone send a message reading mettez un pouce when trying to take a poll of who is coming to an event.

People might also say mettez un pouce when asking group members if they agree or disagree with something.

A thumbs up in person would be un pouce en l'air.

Beware - if you google this expression, you might find yourself even more confused.

There is another very similar looking phrase - mettre les pouces - which means to admit defeat or give up. This one was first used in the 18th century, though linguists believe it dates back to Roman times when spectators would give a thumbs up or thumbs down to vote on the outcome of a fight.

Use it like this

Mettez un pouce si vous voulez que j'achète des chips pour la fête. - Put a thumbs up if you want me to buy crisps for the party.

Elle a envoyé un message au chat pour demander aux gens de mettre un pouce sur leur activité préférée. - She messaged the group chat asking people to put a thumbs up on their preferred activity.