Paris Ritz finds missing €750,000 ring in vacuum cleaner

Advertisement

The ring went missing on Friday and its owner suspected hotel staff of theft.

On Sunday, it was found in a vacuum cleaner bag after police launched an investigation, the Ritz said.

The hotel told AFP the ring had been found "thanks to the meticulous search work carried out by our security guards."

"Our client is delighted with this news," the hotel was quoted as saying.

The owner, described as a Malaysian businesswoman, went to the police on Friday after discovering that her ring, left on the table in her room, had disappeared.

Advertisement

On Saturday, she left Paris for London but was expected to return to the French capital to retrieve her ring, Le Parisien newspaper said.

It said the Ritz had offered her three nights' accommodation as compensation but the businesswoman had no intention of taking advantage of the offer.