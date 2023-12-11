On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Launch of Paris-Berlin night train - After nine years out of service, the Paris-Berlin night train will be relaunched on December 11th. It will initially be a three-train-a-week service before becoming daily in October 2024. It will stop at Strasbourg, Mannheim, Erfurt and Halle.

Also launched over the weekend was a Paris-Aurillac link.

Immigration bill in parliament - MPs in the Assemblée Nationale are set to begin debating the bill on Monday before taking a final vote. However, Green MPs have announced they will put forward a Motion de rejet (motion of rejection) which could see the bill junked before debates even begin.

Macron to Toulouse - French president Emmanuel Macron will visit Toulouse for the fifth time in four years on Monday. Macron will visit Airbus and the Toulouse School of Economics. His focus is expected to be on building up university and research excellence in France, as well as industrial competitiveness.

Thursday

Last day of the Festival for African-American culture - For the third year in a row, the University of Le Mans has put on a Festival of African-American culture. The 10-day event will conclude on December 14th, but before that there are several activities to enjoy, such as a concert by the Franco-American organist Rhoda Scott and a conference on James Baldwin's work “I Am Not Your Negro”. You can find event information here.

Friday

Christmas bonus - Each year, France gives low-income households the Prime de Nöel, an end-of-year bonus, also known as the Christmas bonus. It is paid out each year around ten days before Christmas (usually December 15th).

Taxe d'habitation for second-home owners - The taxe d'habitation is due on December 15th (at midnight) for those who are not paying online. For those paying online, you have until December 20th.

Saturday

Miss France ceremony - The annual Miss France contest final is on Saturday with the beauty pageant still occupying a place in primetime TV schedules and drawing big audiences every year. The competition will be broadcast live from the Zénith in Dijon this year. You can watch it on TF1 at 9:10pm.

Free transport in Brest - The western France city will offer free public transportation on its entire network (trams, buses and cable cars) on Saturday, December 16th. The measure is intended to encourage residents and tourists to visit local shops.

