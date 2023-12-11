French MPs vote to reject government's immigration bill

French MPs did not even debate the highly contested immigration bill, after a majority of deputés voted for a motion de rejet (motion of rejection) on Monday evening.

In total, 270 MPs supported the motion, submitted by Green party MPs, and 265 voted against it. The lower house of parliament had been set to begin debating the bill - and its nearly 2,600 amendments - on Monday.

The motion by the Greens passed after it won cross-party support from left-wing MPs as well as the centre right Republicans party and members of Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National.

After the bill was thrown out MPs and the leaders of several opposition parties called for the resignation of France's under-fire Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Hard left Jean Luc Mélenchon said: "It feels like the end of the road for the bill and for him."

Far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen said she was "delighted" with the result, saying it had "protected the French from a migratory tidal wave".

Prior to the vote Darmanin had told Europe 1 radio that "it would be a denial of democracy not to debate".

Meanwhile, the National Assembly speaker, Yaėl Braun-Pivet, speaking on RTL, added: "It would be incomprehensible (if they didn't debate it). The Assembly would shoot itself in the foot."

The bill aimed to speed up asylum application procedures, facilitate the expulsion of foreigners deemed dangerous and regularise the status of undocumented workers in sectors with labour shortages.

It also would have introduced an annual quota for the number of migrant arrivals to be set by parliament, and removed all but emergency medical coverage for undocumented people.

What is next?

According to reporting by French daily Le Parisien, there are a few possible scenarios.

The government could choose to withdraw the text entirely or it could be sent back to the Senate (where right-wing lawmakers have a majority).

The bill could also be sent back to the joint committee (the 'CMP') which is made up of seven National Assembly MPs and seven senators, where it would to be re-examined to try to find some compromise on the basis of the bill that was adopted by the Senate in mid-November.

The former head of the Constitutional Council, Jean-Éric Schoettl, told Le Point magazine that if the bill goes back to the CMP, the resulting text could end up closer to that which was originally passed by the senate, as it "the CMP is more right-wing than the Assemblée".