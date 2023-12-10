Admin, money and small talk: 6 essential articles for life in France
This week’s rundown of useful articles for day-to-day life in France includes help with online admin, the expected cost of living in 2024, whether you should rent a car in Paris (no, with a but), rail travel from next year, delicious winter meal ideas, and the secret French rules of small talk
Let’s start this week with a hardy French perennial: red tape. Figuring out French admin can be tricky – especially as procedures move online – but you might be able to get your questions answered with in-person assistance at a ‘France Services’.
What is ‘France Services’ and how can it help foreigners in France?
From food to fuel, medical costs to property taxes – here’s how we can expect the cost of living to rise in 2024 in France, and how much you may need to budget for everyday items.
How much more expensive will life in France be in 2024?
If you are looking to visit Paris and wondering how to best get around the city, here’s why a car might not be the best option.
Reader Question: Should I rent a car in Paris?
Speaking of transportation… Whether it’s new ‘nightsleepers’ or eastward expansions, a host of new internal and intra-European train routes and schedules are set to be launched in 2024 – including 9 new routes in France. Here are more details thanks to The Man in Seat 61.
EXPLAINED: The big changes for train travel across Europe in 2024
You may have noticed that it’s got a little chilly recently… As temperatures plummet, it's time to start thinking about rich, hearty, and warming food. Luckily France is the perfect country for it. Warning: Waistlines may expand.
The 10 heartiest French dishes to get you through winter – with recipes
And, to round off this week’s must-reads, the rules of the chat in France. If you're spending a significant amount of time in France you will end up in a situation where you might need to – or want to – start a conversation with someone you don't know. But what are the rules of small talk in France?
