French Expression of the Day: Partir en couille

Advertisement

Why do I need to know partir en couille?

Because if you had a wild night out, this expression might help tell the story.

What does it mean?

Partir en couille - roughly pronounced par-teer ahn kwee - can be used if something has gone wrong or has been compromised. The general idea is that control over a situation has been lost.

This expression should only be used when you are not afraid of offending the other person, as it can be quite vulgar.

The English equivalent would be ‘everything went to shit’ or ‘everything went to hell’ or 'it all went pear-shaped'.

The expression might look like it references male genitalia (couille is the slang term for testicles), but in reality it is likely a shortening of an older phrase.

Advertisement

Linguists believe the original version was partir en quenouille, which is quite sexist when looking at it with modern eyes.

It means ‘to fall in distaff’ with the distaff (quenouille) being a reference to the spinning device traditionally used by women - the expression actually means that an inheritance would fall into the hands of a woman. The assumption being that it had therefore lost its value.

The expression partir en quenouille gradually came to mean that control over an object or situation has been lost.

By the end of the 20th century, it had been shortened to ‘partir en couille’, as the distaff was no longer a commonly referenced device.

For a more formal option, you could use the verb dégénérer or the colloquial, but less offensive expression ‘Partir en sucette’.

Use it like this

La soirée est partie en couille après que mon ami se soit saoulé et ait insulté la mariée. - The party went to hell after my friend got drunk and insulted the bride.

Je ne me souviens de rien de cette nuit-là, si ce n'est que tout est parti en couille. - I don’t remember anything about that night except for the fact that everything went to shit.