PODCAST: Is Paris safe, are the French all adulterers and are the banlieues all that bad?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to talk about all the latest from France.

In the aftermath of terror attack in Paris that claimed the life of a German terrorist, we are starting off this week's episode with a look at whether it is safe to visit France's capital.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it here or listen on the link below

French cheese producers are not afraid of a fight, and they recently came out on top in a battle with the EU. The Local's team has all the details, plus more on the years-long controversy over pasteurised versus unpasteurised camembert.

We'll also give you an introduction to one of France's favourite directors: Ladj Ly, whose films are celebrated for giving voice to the 'banlieues'. The Local's team discusses French suburbs and the bad reputation surrounding them.

Advertisement

Are French women all thin? And what about the cliché that Frenchmen cheat on their wives? We look at some of the most common stereotypes about French people and whether or not there is any truth to them.

Christmas is coming up, and the French have their own unique traditions for celebrating. From how much the people spend on gifts to office parties and delicious seafood platters on Christmas Eve - we'll give you the lowdown on French Christmas traditions.

And finally, thank you to everyone who responded to our listener's survey. We've taken your questions and turned them into a special episode that will air over the Christmas/New Year period.

You can find all previous episodes of Talking France HERE. Talking France is a free podcast made possible by the support of paying members of The Local France - if you like what you hear, consider subscribing.