Major French union claims members targeted over pension protests

Advertisement

France's CGT federation chief Sophie Binet claimed that "more than 1,000" of the powerful trade union's members face legal action over protests against this year's widely-disliked pension reform.

French unions face "repression never seen since the post-World War II" period, Binet wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne that was seen by AFP.

Her complaint follows the summoning on Friday of a CGT board member, Myriam Lebkiri, to a police station outside Paris on Friday over her role in the early 2023 anti-reform demonstrations.

"Proceedings have been opened against at least 17 general secretaries of CGT organisations, who have been summoned on the basis of their position," while "more than 1,000 CGT activists are being prosecuted in court," Binet

said.

Sebastien Menesplier, head of the CGT's branch for electricians and gas workers, was also summoned to a police station in September.

President Emmanuel Macron's minority government passed the pension reform in April despite bitter resentment over measures such as a rise in the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

READ ALSO ANALYSIS: Who won the great French pension battle?

Following months of protests ahead of the bill's passage, attempts to overturn the law continued even after it was signed.

"The number of these proceedings is simply the manifestation of a real political will to harm union activity," CGT chief Binet wrote to the prime minister.

Advertisement

"This judicial harassment cannot continue... this is calling into question fundamental liberties of free expression and collective action," she added.

People convicted in such cases should "have their rights restored", Binet wrote, calling for an "amnesty law".

She urged the government to instead order prosecutors to fight "far-right groups" as well as "drug trafficking, sexist and sexual violence, and white-collar crime".

With around 600,000 members, the left-wing CGT is one of France's largest union federations alongside the more moderate CFDT.

Around 10 percent of French workers are union members, with higher proportions in the public than the private sector.

Worker representatives retain an important role in talks on pay and conditions with bosses and government.