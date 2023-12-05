Small plane crash lands in Paris suburb

Advertisement

The plane landed in the garden behind a residential building in the suburb of Villejuif on Monday evening, "on the roof of the underground car park", Gaëlle Leydier, the deputy mayor of Villejuif, told Le Parisien.

It hit a wall, with the wings of the plane mostly torn off.

“There was a bright light and a big boom. Like the sound of a chimney collapsing. Just five minutes earlier, I was out there taking out the trash", the concierge of the building next to the landing site, Magalie, told Le Parisien.

Merci aux secours intervenus rapidement auprès des passagers de l’avion qui a dû se poser en urgence à #Villejuif après une défaillance moteur.



Les victimes à bord sont prises en charge. Le Bureau d’Enquêtes et d’Analyses est sur place et fera toute la lumière sur cet accident. pic.twitter.com/bNw5on5Kfj — Clement Beaune (@CBeaune) December 4, 2023

There were three people on board: an 80-year-old instructor and two students in their 30s. They were pulled from the wreckage and taken to hospital, none of them are reported to be seriously injured.

Local authorities at the Val-de-Marne préfecture called the outcome "quite miraculous".

The plane had been flying between Rouen and Toussus-le-Noble (in the Yvelines département) when it experienced engine failure. It remains unclear who was flying the plane at the time of the accident.

Around a hundred firefighters were deployed to the scene at the time of the crash, with no one else was injured incident.

Experts from the Accident Investigation Bureau have reportedly begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.