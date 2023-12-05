French Word of the Day: Capter

Advertisement

Why do I need to know capter?

Because if you make plans with a French person, they might use this word.

What does it mean?

Capter - roughly pronounced cap-tay - means to ‘catch’ or ‘captivate’.

In its official usage, you might use this word to say you caught a TV show or were captivated by an exciting novel. You might also use it to reference something being taken by force - like when discussing property seizures. However, if you are talking about catching a ball when playing sports, you would usually use the verb attraper.

Advertisement

Capter can also be used colloquially. The first version means ‘to understand’ or ‘to pick up on’. For example, while listening to a complicated speech, your friend might tell you they did not understand by saying je n'ai rien capté.

Similarly, to clarify if someone understood you, you could ask tu as capté? This is similar to saying ‘did you catch that?’ in English.

If you want to use a more official term for ‘to understand’, stick with comprendre.

The second colloquial meaning of capter is to ‘pick up’ or ‘meet up with’ someone (not necessarily romantically). If you are meeting a friend at the park for instance, you might say je vais le capter au parc.

Use it like this

Arrête d'essayer, il ne capte rien de ce qu'on lui dit. - Stop trying, he does not understand anything we’re telling him.

Salut les gars, je suis en retard. Je vous capterai plus tard. - Hey guys, I am running late. I’ll meet up with you later.