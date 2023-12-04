'Trauma and sadness' 33 years after British student's murder in France

Advertisement

Monique Olivier is currently standing trial in Paris accused of involvement in the murders by Fourniret of two young women, including the British student Joanna Parrish, and a nine-year-old girl.

After Fourniret himself died in 2021 aged 79 before he could be brought to trial for the three killings at issue, Olivier is the families' only link to the truth of what happened to their loved ones.

"Joanna's story ended in May 1990. The bright, beautiful and talented 20-year-old with the world at her feet was never able to have the life she wanted or deserved," her father Roger told the court.

Wearing a tan jacket and roll neck sweater, the 80-year-old occasionally paused to hold back tears, taking sips of water before going on in a steady voice.

"There can be no greater tragedy than losing a child... when those circumstances are a deliberate act of murder, it further adds to the disbelief, anger, trauma and sadness," he said.

Olivier, now aged 79 and serving a life sentence issued in 2008, is on trial for her part in the abduction, rape and murder of Joanna in 1990, and another woman, 18-year-old Marie-Angele Domece in 1988.

She is also charged with complicity in the disappearance of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin in 2003, whose body has never been found two decades on despite intensive searches.

Domece's remains have also never been found, while Parrish's naked body was recovered from the Yonne river in the French department of the same name.

The cases have been dogged for decades by slip-ups and delays in the justice system that plaintiffs blame for the failure to bring Fourniret to trial.

Fourniret himself said of Domece and Parrish in 2018 that "I am the only one responsible for their fates... If those people had not crossed my path, they would still be alive".