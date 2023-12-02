Macron calls for greater efforts towards Gaza ceasefire
French President Emmanuel Macron appealed Saturday for intensified efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, a day after deadly fighting resumed between Israel and Hamas militants after a truce expired.
French President Emmanuel Macron appealed Saturday for intensified efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, a day after deadly fighting resumed between Israel and Hamas militants after a truce expired.
"This situation requires stepped-up efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire," to free all hostages held by Hamas, allow more urgently needed aid into Gaza, and to assure Israel of its security, he told a news conference on the sidelines of the UN's COP28 climate talks in Dubai.
The French President said that Israel's aim of eliminating the Palestinian militant group Hamas risked unleashing a decade of war. Achieving the "total destruction of Hamas" would mean "the war will last 10 years", Macron said at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN's COP28 climate talks in Dubai.
"So this objective must be clarified," he added.
