Uber Eats and meal delivery drivers in France to strike this weekend

Unions representing meal delivery workers with the platforms Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Stuart in France have called for a national strike action during the weekend of December 2nd and 3rd.

Workers were called to walk out in protest over a new algorithm implemented at the start of November by Uber Eats that has caused "a drastic drop in pay" for delivery workers, according to a joint statement CGT and Union-Indépendants.

🛑 DERNIÈRE LIGNE DROITE JUSQU’AU 2/3 DÉCEMBRE 🛑 pic.twitter.com/t2sWZAxlDr — Livreurs CGT (@LivreursCGT) November 30, 2023

Union Indépendants claimed that some workers could see pay decreases of 10 to 40 percent due to the change in the system.

Several demonstrations are also planned across France on Saturday, including one in Paris at the Place Stalingrad at noon.

In response, Uber Eats defended the plan telling AFP on Monday that the new system "may cause certain runs to vary in price either upwards or downwards, but it is not intended to reduce the average pay per run".

The company added that the change has been piloted in three French cities - Avignon, Lille and Rouen - and the "average price per run remained stable and there were pay increases of 1.4 percent".

As of 2023, Uber Eats had 65,000 independent delivery workers in France, according to 20 Minutes.

Rights for gig economy workers

Previously, multi-national platforms such as Uber and Deliveroo based their business modelling on saying that all their staff were 'self-employed' workers, however a series of court cases in France concluded that the staff are actually employees - making them entitled to benefits such as sick pay, and holiday pay.

In May 2022, Uber Eats and other meal delivery workers elected for the first time their union representation, and in April 2023, unions were able to secure three deals with management, including the long-sought institution of a minimum hourly wage, which was set to €11.75.

Outside of France, the EU is currently debating a directive that would make ride-sharing and meal delivery companies provide greater social protections for the workers using their platforms.