Macron welcomes French-Israeli hostage release

The release of Shem, 21, was "a great joy that I share with her family and all French people", Macron said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mia Schem est libre.



C'est une grande joie que je partage avec sa famille et tous les Français.



J'exprime aussi ma solidarité avec tous ceux qui restent otages du Hamas. La France agit avec ses partenaires pour obtenir leur libération dès que possible. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 30, 2023

"I also express my solidarity with all those who are still being held hostage by Hamas. France is working with its partners to obtain their release as soon as possible," he said.

Shem had been taken by Hamas at a music festival she attended on October 7th, and later appeared in a hostage video released by the militant group.

She was released along with another hostage, 40-year-old Amit Soussana, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel was due to release more Palestinian prisoners in turn, before combat operations restarted on Friday morning, marking the end of an extended pause in fighting.