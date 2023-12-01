La Belle Vie: France's best Christmas markets, French small-talk and gin

Advertisement

Christmas markets are one of my favourite parts about winter in France. Nothing says the holiday season like sipping on a warm cup of soothing mulled wine while walking along looking at adorable Christmas trinkets.

Luckily, France has plenty of options to choose from.

Small towns in France also often do their own Christmas markets, and these tend to be a bit more relaxed than their big-city counterparts. If you are in rural France this holiday season, be sure to take some time to stroll through.

You might also like to chat - in rural France, small talk is more common than it is in cities. It is not only normal, but also expected to say hello (bonjour) when passing people on the street and certainly when walking up to their Christmas market stand.

Mastering small talk in France is a skill that takes time and depends quite a lot on where in the country you live.

For a lot of non-French people living in France, the prospect of being thrown into small talk with a French person sounds very intimidating - they say the hardest part of learning a new language is having the confidence to speak it. Reading, writing and even listening often come before speaking.

For older people, this can be an even greater challenge - but do not fear, learning French is possible at any age, with a bit of courage and willingness to put yourself out there.

If you have the time (and a visa that allows you to work) working in a bar or restaurant is a great way to improve your French. After just two weeks of working part-time in a Paris restaurant I noticed an improvement in my speaking abilities.

During my first two years in France, anytime I needed to ask someone a question in French, I would rehearse it in my head over and over. Thanks to restaurant-work, I've really built up the confidence to approach people - I highly recommend it!

Speaking of approaching people...if you want to take a tip from the article above and try your hand at dating in French, then you might want to keep a few pick-up lines in the back of your head.

If you were hoping to simply quote the Lady Marmalade line 'Voulez-vous couchez avec moi, ce soir?' you might end up a few eye-rolls.

It never hurts to offer someone a drink: Je peux t'offrir un verre? is simple and effective. Don't be surprised if your French crush orders a gin and tonic - in 2021, French daily Le Parisien crowned it the go-to party drink for young people.

Gin has become a drink of choice for many people across France in recent years, and most recently, a French craft gin won a gold medal in an international spirits competition.

