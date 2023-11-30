Advertisement

Strikes

Paris rail workers call two-day strike

Published: 30 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 30 Nov 2023 10:07 CET
Commuters walk under the signs of the Reseau Express Regional (RER) in Paris in 2023. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

Rail workers in the Paris region have called a two-day strike in protest over working conditions and staff shortages.

Workers with Paris' national rail service, SNCF, planned to strike on Thursday and Friday in the Paris region (Île-de-France).

This is likely to cause disruption on the regional rail services - Transilien - and suburban RER lines, but will not affect city bus, Metro or tram services which are not operated by SNCF.

According to Le Parisien, the strike was called to protest staff shortages, refusal of staff leave requests, and generally over a lack of recognition for work provided.

The RER B service - which connects Paris to Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports - is expected to function normally during the strike.

RER A as well as Transilien lines K, P and R, were also expected to function normally during the two-day strike, but other services will see cancellations and disruption.

On the RER C, one in every three trains will run on Thursday, with further disruption expected on Friday. 

The RER D will not be affected on Thursday, but on Friday there will be delays and the Juvisy-Corbeil route will be closed.

Traffic on the RER E "will be very slightly disrupted between Haussman and Chelles" stations on Thursday, according to SNCF in a tweet.

The Transilien lines L, J and N will run half of their usual services (one train in two) on Thursday, with long waits to be expected during off-peak hours.

Line J was expected to return to normal on Friday, but Lines H and U will see disruption on Friday. 

