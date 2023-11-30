Paris rail workers call two-day strike

Advertisement

Workers with Paris' national rail service, SNCF, planned to strike on Thursday and Friday in the Paris region (Île-de-France).

This is likely to cause disruption on the regional rail services - Transilien - and suburban RER lines, but will not affect city bus, Metro or tram services which are not operated by SNCF.

According to Le Parisien, the strike was called to protest staff shortages, refusal of staff leave requests, and generally over a lack of recognition for work provided.

The RER B service - which connects Paris to Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports - is expected to function normally during the strike.

RER A as well as Transilien lines K, P and R, were also expected to function normally during the two-day strike, but other services will see cancellations and disruption.

On the RER C, one in every three trains will run on Thursday, with further disruption expected on Friday.

⚠ Mouvement social local - jeudi 30 novembre



Le trafic du #RERC sera fortement perturbé, prévoir un train sur trois.

Pour consulter l'horaire de vos trains rendez-vous sur l’appli Ile-de-France Mobilités, le https://t.co/ZIYlAEmlDr, SNCF Connect ou votre appli de mobilité. — RER C (@RERC_SNCF) November 29, 2023

The RER D will not be affected on Thursday, but on Friday there will be delays and the Juvisy-Corbeil route will be closed.

Traffic on the RER E "will be very slightly disrupted between Haussman and Chelles" stations on Thursday, according to SNCF in a tweet.

The Transilien lines L, J and N will run half of their usual services (one train in two) on Thursday, with long waits to be expected during off-peak hours.

Line J was expected to return to normal on Friday, but Lines H and U will see disruption on Friday.