French Word of the Day: Costaud

Why do I need to know costaud?

Because if you are a rugby fan, this word is likely to pop up every so often.

What does it mean?

Costaud - roughly pronounced co-sto - translates as something or someone that is solid or strong.

It is a synonym of the word ‘fort’ (strong) and it is popular amongst young people but can be used in all manner of settings.

Colloquially, it is used to refer to stocky, beefy or well-built men. A ‘costaud’ man might be someone who spends a lot of time lifting weights, for example.

Women can also be called this - though it would be written as ‘costaude’ and it is less frequently used.

While it is a bit less common, some people might also say that someone is ‘costaud’ in a certain subject, game, or activity. For example, a high-achieving student might be ‘costaud’ in history.

In other settings, you might hear someone use it to describe a strong piece of fabric that does not break easily, or perhaps an alcoholic beverage that packs a punch.

Use it like this

Le joueur est costaud. Je suis content qu'il joue dans notre équipe. - The player is a unit. I’m glad he’s playing on our team.

J’ai jamais bu un pastis si costaud. - I’ve never drunk a pastis so strong.