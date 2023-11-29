French Alps the sole candidate for 2030 Winter Olympics

Advertisement

The French bid now moves to targeted dialogue with the IOC, at the expense of the two other candidates, Sweden and Switzerland.

The hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics will be announced next summer.

Only Salt Lake City in the United States has launched a bid to host the 2034 Games.

France, which welcomes the Summer Olympics in 2024, has hosted the Winter Games three times: Chamonix in 1924, Grenoble in 1968 and Albertville in 1992.

The bid for the 2030 Games is based around Meribel, Courchevel and Val d'Isere for alpine skiing while La Clusaz would host nordic events. The Olympic village would be in the Mediterranean city of Nice, which would host skating events.