Advertisement

Sport

French Alps the sole candidate for 2030 Winter Olympics

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 29 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023 18:03 CET
French Alps the sole candidate for 2030 Winter Olympics
The delegation from France takes part in the parade of athletes, during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

The French Alps are the sole candidate to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, sources close to negotiations with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said to AFP on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The French bid now moves to targeted dialogue with the IOC, at the expense of the two other candidates, Sweden and Switzerland.

The hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics will be announced next summer.

Only Salt Lake City in the United States has launched a bid to host the 2034 Games.

Advertisement

France, which welcomes the Summer Olympics in 2024, has hosted the Winter Games three times: Chamonix in 1924, Grenoble in 1968 and Albertville in 1992.

The bid for the 2030 Games is based around Meribel, Courchevel and Val d'Isere for alpine skiing while La Clusaz would host nordic events. The Olympic village would be in the Mediterranean city of Nice, which would host skating events.

More

#Sport

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also