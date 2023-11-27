Where will it snow in France this week?

Advertisement

Forecasters predict snow for France's east and north-east on Monday, with flurries set to continue into Tuesday as temperatures drop across much of the country.

In the Grand Est region, about one to three centimetres were expected at altitudes below 200m. For areas above 200m, about five centimetres were predicted.

Snow was also expected along France's border with Switzerland, particularly at higher altitudes where at least 10 to 20 cm were possible according to La Chaîne Météo. Ski resorts were expected to get a covering of snow on Monday, and even into Tuesday, BFMTV reported, including the Val Thorens resort which opened over the weekend.

🟡❄️🚩 La #neige tombe à très basse altitude dans l'est jusqu'à mardi matin avec 10 à 20 cm attendus à 800 m d'altitude. Le #vent soufflera fort à partir de la nuit prochaine en Méditerranée avec des rafales tempétueuses en Corse ce mardi. 👇👇https://t.co/Qva3K9oAam — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) November 27, 2023

On Monday morning, 12 départements in eastern France - Ain, Ardennes, Doubs, Jura, Haute-Marne, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Moselle, Haute-Saône, Savoie, Haute-Savoie and Vosges - had been placed on yellow alert for ice.

Advertisement

Temperatures on Monday in eastern France were expected to range between -2C and 0C. As for the rest of the week, forecasters have predicted cold, with the mercury dropping to -9C in the Jura and -8C in the Doubs départements on Tuesday night.

From Brittany to Hauts-de-France rainfall was expected on Monday afternoon, as well as windy conditions, particularly along the Channel coast. The département of Pas-de-Calais was also placed on orange alert again for flooding.

In the south, a cold northward wind was set to hit in the evening, with gusts of up to 70 to 80km/h, namely along the Var département's coastline, according to Actu France.

What about the rest of the week?

French weather services also expected to see more snowfall in eastern and north-east France on Thursday.

Flurries were also forecast in parts of northern France, like Lille, Douai, Amiens, Beauvais and Évreux for Friday morning, with snowfall also possible in the Paris region later in the week.