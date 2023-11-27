On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Trial begins - Six teenagers go on trial in Paris on Monday for their role in the 2020 beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, the first of two trials in a case that horrified France. The teens - who were pupils at Paty's school - are accused of acting as lookouts and identifying him to the radical Islamist who killed him. One girl, 13 at the time of the attack, is accused of false accusation for wrongly saying that Paty had asked Muslim students to identify themselves

and leave the classroom before he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

Cyber Monday - Similar to Black Friday, Cyber Monday is not as big of a deal in France as it might be in the US or UK. However, you can still expect some online retailers, especially international ones like Amazon, to have deals.

Reopening of Naval museum - French president Emmanuel Macron will attend the reopening of the Musée National de la Marine on Monday, located in Paris at the Palais de Chaillot. The museum traces hundreds of years of French naval history.

Tuesday

Eurovision tickets on sale - If you are looking to cheer France on during Eurovision 2024, then mark your calendar for Tuesday, November 28th because tickets will be on sale. The event will be hosted in the southern Swedish city of Malmö - with the first semi-final on May 7th, the second semi-final on May 9th and the grand final on Saturday, May 11th.

READ MORE: 5 things to know about France's 2024 Eurovision song

Air France strike - In protest against plans to move Air France operations out of Paris-Orly airport and consolidate them at Paris- Charles de Gaulle airport, unions representing Air France workers have called for walkouts. The plan would lead to the elimination of six current routes that Air France operates out of Orly airport. The unions Force Ouvrière and CFDT have called for work stoppages, and CFDT will hold a demonstration at 10 am at the Orly airport - more details here.

Thursday

Olympics Tickets on sale - More than 400,000 Paris Olympics tickets will go on sale at 10am on November 30th on the paris2024.org website.

READ MORE: How to get Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics tickets

Women's World Handball Championship - If you are a fan of handball, the international tournament began on Wednesday. This year it is being hosted between Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The French team will play Angola at 8.30pm.

Friday

Aid for domestic violence victims - Starting on December 1st, victims of domestic violence will become eligible for emergency financial assistance from the French government. In order to qualify, an application must be submitted to CAF - either online or in person. The aid is paid out "within three to five days", Aurore Bergé, France's minister for solidarity, told France Inter in late November.

Saturday

Start of ski season - While some resorts with very high altitude runs have already opened, popular locations like Courchevel, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc and Méribel are set to open their resorts during the first weekend of December.

Sunday

Free museum Sunday in Paris - The first Sunday of every month means free access to most of the museums in the capital city. You can find the list of participating monuments and museums here.