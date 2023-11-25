Three killed in fire near Paris

Advertisement

A fire broke out Saturday in a building in a northern Paris suburb, killing three people and injuring eight, including a child who is in a critical condition, officials said.

Police said the fire started at 2:00 am (0100 GMT) on the ground floor of the building in Stains, an immigrant-majority town about 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Paris.

Twenty-four fire engines and 88 firefighters battled to douse the blaze and one fireman was slightly injured.

The other residents of the building were evacuated and given shelter in a sports hall.

The local Prefecture issued a statement thanking the emergency services who reacted to the blaze and sending condolences to the families of the victims.

More than 300,000 house fires are reported in France every year according to the French Interior Ministry. The most recent figures date back to 2021 and show that 460 people died in fires that year.

Legally, every French household must be equipped with a smoke detector.

An enquiry has been launched into the cause of the fire in Stains.