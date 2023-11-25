Macron promises to 'put an end' to violence against women in France

Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a video statement on Saturday, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

"Every day, women suffer oppression, abuse and controlling behaviour. Every day, blows are dealt and lives are destroyed. This persistence of violence against women is not inevitable. We can put an end to it. We must put an end to it, and we will," he said.

Message important en ce jour de mobilisation contre les violences faites aux femmes. pic.twitter.com/MU6tfDu2mZ — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 25, 2023

The President highlighted measures that have been taken under his administration, including reforms to make it easier to report abuse; an expansion in operating times of emergency hotlines; increased hiring of specialised investigators; and the creation of new emergency accommodation for women in danger.

"244,000 victims of domestic violence were recorded this year by law enforcement. That's twice as many as in 2017. And these figures obviously reflect the fact that women are speaking out more freely. This is a good thing, but the fact remains that 118 women died at the hands of their partner in 2022", he said.

"We must continue to move forward, to be more demanding, more protective and better at prevention. That's it, we're continuing and we won't give up."

From December 1st, victims of domestic violence will be able to apply for emergency finance from the state to help them move out and from January, specialised departments will be created in courts across the country to process domestic violence cases. But for people protesting across the country on Saturday, progress isn't happening fast enough.

The marches have been organised by feminist collectives including #NousToutes and Grève féministe, as well as trade union federations.

They say that 121 women have been killed in incidences of domestic violence so far this year - a figure that, while not yet officially confirmed, surpasses the number killed in 2022.

The organisers are calling for violence to be prevented at an early stage through better education in schools and for tougher steps to regulate the porn industry, which it says promotes "rape culture".

They are also calling for companies to be sanctioned if they do not put in place plans to prevent sexist and sexual violence. They also want 15,000 new places available in emergency accommodation for women fleeing violent partners.