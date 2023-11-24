New flight routes to France in 2024

Advertisement

The French government has limited domestic flights and is trying to push train travel as a greener alternative to flying - but this hasn't stopped several carriers deciding to add new routes to and from France in 2024.

Here's a look ahead at the new routes and some important travel changes in 2024;

Paris-Tallinn

Transavia France will open a new twice-weekly service between Paris Orly Airport and Estonian capital Tallinn in April 2024.

“Paris is one of the highest-volume markets for Estonia in terms of passenger numbers, but one in which there is still room for growth in terms of actual connections,” Eero Pärgmäe, of Tallinn Airport’s management board, said when making the announcement.

“We’ve been holding negotiations with Transavia for a few years now, so we’re delighted that they’ll be flying from Tallinn next spring. Having another airline serving the route will not only mean more flights, but also cheaper tickets.”

Brest - Athens, Barcelona, Faro and Palermo

Spanish carrier Volotea has unveiled plans for a new base in Brittany's Brest airport, bringing its total presence in France to nine airports.

From April 2024, 13 new routes will be launched from Brest services to Athens, Barcelona, Faro and Palermo, Italy, have so far been confirmed, and more new destinations are due to be announced.

Nice - Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways will launch a twice-weekly service between Nice Côte d'Azur Airport and Abu Dhabi from June 15th, 2024.

Paris - Los Angeles

Startup Norse Atlantic Airways will open a new service between Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on May 1st 2024, flying six times a week. The start-up airline is expected to offer some competition on price compared to other airlines that already fly the Paris-LAX route.

Nice - Aalborg

Aalborg Airport in Norway will gain a direct non-stop route to Southern France, when Norwegian starts operating from Nice.

Norwegian's first direct departure from Aalborg to Nice is on Monday, June 3rd, 2024, and then it will fly on Mondays and Fridays until October 25th.

Already up and running

Several French airports also added new routes in October 2023, which will continue into 2024.

Paris - Raleigh-Durham (North Carolina, USA)

Air France has launched a new US connection, flying three times a week from Paris Charles de Gaulle to North Carolina.

Paris - Abu Dhabi

Air France is also adding a seven-times-a-week flight to Abu Dhabi, again from Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Bordeaux - Dakar

Transavia is adding a new route to Senegalese capital Dakar from Bordeaux, running twice a week.

Other things to be aware of in 2024

January-February flight cancellations - in the first two months of 2024 French air traffic control is undertaking a major project to upgrade its computer system. The French civil aviation authority has ordered airlines to cancel a percentage of their flights in January and February, in order to introduce a little slack into the system when the changes take place - full details here.

Paris Orly routes ending - Air France plans to shift nearly all its domestic and international flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport by 2026. This is a phased process which began in November 2023 and will continue over the next two years with gradually fewer and fewer flights from Orly.

As part of the plans, Air France said it would cut capacity between Paris and Toulouse, Marseille, and Nice to 90 percent of the current level, but capacity on routes between Paris and the French overseas territories would continue at current levels. Eventually only Air France's budget subsidiary Transavia will offer flights from Orly to Corsica.

New passport controls - it's been delayed several times, but the EU's new Entry & Exit System (EES) is scheduled to come into effect in the autumn of 2024. This will involve biometric data and fingerprint scanning for people entering France from outside the EU - full details here.