La Belle Vie: France's 'hidden gem' region, taboo topics and buying cheese

Advertisement

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences in “My account”.

Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate! Whether you've spent days searching for authentic ingredients or you have gone native and accepted a more French-friendly meal, I hope your holiday has been a joyful one.

One difference between celebrating in the US (aside from the day off from work) is actually the next day: Black Friday. You may have seen the signs around France advertising deals on all manner of products, but you probably won't see the same long lines, crowds and 80 percent-off deals that you might in the US.

What to expect from Black Friday in France this year

In fact, in France I've noticed that people are more reticent to talk prices in general, and if they ask you how much you paid for something, they might start the sentence off with "si ce n'est pas indiscret" (If it is not invasive...)

This apprehension extends to money in general - which is definitely a taboo subject in many cultures, but especially amongst the French.

Money, sex or religion: Which subjects are really taboo in France?

As I was learning about taboo subjects in France, I half-expected to see a few wine related faux-pas make the list. Then I remembered that most French people I know do not shy away from sharing their wine-related opinions, especially if it is to correct a foreigner's misconception.

Advertisement

If you really want to get into a hearty debate with a French wine-lover, you should defend the quality of screw-top bottles.

8 myths about French wine you really should stop believing

A common wine myth that I've fallen for is the idea that Champagne beats all over sparkling wines. A good crémant from Alsace can really do the trick, and it's cheaper.

This is one of the best aspects of living in France - getting to experience the underrated parts of the country.

One that's a bit off the beaten track is Auvergne, which is also known for its own delicious variation of Pinot Noir. The region is also home to a range of dormant volcanoes, offering stunning views and interestingly enough - soil that is rich in minerals and gemstones, like sapphire.

Ten reasons to visit France's Auvergne area

Some of the top French cheeses come from this volcanic part of France, like my favourite: Cantal. But if you find that Auvergne cheese do not cut it for you, then luckily there are hundreds of others to choose from.

Advertisement

The real challenge is purchasing the cheese from the cheesemonger. If you are like me - meaning you arrived in France with a very unsophisticated cheese palate - then the best thing you can do is to just eat a ton of French cheese! The more you eat, the more you know. I've started keeping notes on my phone of cheese and wine I like, mostly with the hopes of sounding slightly less clueless when doing my shopping.

7 tips for buying French cheese

Once you become a cheese pro - like The Local's Europe editor, Ben McPartland - you might feel pretty confident when walking up to the cheesemonger. But beware: you might find yourself in a stand-off with 'Monsieur Fromage' after he denies your request for an aged Beaufort, as it's 'too good for fondue'.

Fonduegate and why the customer is not always right in France