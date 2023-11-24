French Expression of the Day: Achète-toi une vie
This French expression is not the gentlest, but it is useful.
Why do I need to know achète-toi une vie?
Because it's an excellent casual but brutal dismissal.
What does it mean?
Achète-toi une vie - roughly pronounced ah-shet twah oon vee - technically translates as ‘buy yourself a life’.
If someone says this to you, then you have every right to be offended - it is the French equivalent of ‘get a life’.
Equally rude in both languages, this expression should be reserved for jokes or situations where you really want someone to leave you alone.
The phrase is most commonly used in French-speaking Canada, and less frequently in mainland France. You’ll probably see it pop up in the French press from time to time - especially when quoting an English speaker who has told someone to ‘get a life’ (eg environmentalist Greta Thunberg’s 2022 response to influencer Andrew Tate).
A less rude way of telling someone to mind their own business would be “Occupe-toi de tes oignons”.
Use it like this
Achète-toi une vie et arrête de me poser des questions indiscrètes. - Get a life and stop asking me inappropriate questions.
Ce type m'a suivi depuis le magasin jusqu'à ma maison, alors j'ai crié “Achète-toi une vie”! - That guy followed me from the store to my house, so I shouted ‘Get a life’!
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know achète-toi une vie?
Because it's an excellent casual but brutal dismissal.
What does it mean?
Achète-toi une vie - roughly pronounced ah-shet twah oon vee - technically translates as ‘buy yourself a life’.
If someone says this to you, then you have every right to be offended - it is the French equivalent of ‘get a life’.
Equally rude in both languages, this expression should be reserved for jokes or situations where you really want someone to leave you alone.
The phrase is most commonly used in French-speaking Canada, and less frequently in mainland France. You’ll probably see it pop up in the French press from time to time - especially when quoting an English speaker who has told someone to ‘get a life’ (eg environmentalist Greta Thunberg’s 2022 response to influencer Andrew Tate).
A less rude way of telling someone to mind their own business would be “Occupe-toi de tes oignons”.
Use it like this
Achète-toi une vie et arrête de me poser des questions indiscrètes. - Get a life and stop asking me inappropriate questions.
Ce type m'a suivi depuis le magasin jusqu'à ma maison, alors j'ai crié “Achète-toi une vie”! - That guy followed me from the store to my house, so I shouted ‘Get a life’!
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.