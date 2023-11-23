Two French rail unions sign pay deal, cutting likelihood of Christmas strikes

Advertisement

Two unions representing rail workers in France - CFDT and UNSA - signed a pay deal on Wednesday - meaning that about 140,000 workers will receive a 4.6 percent pay rise next year, according to Franceinfo.

However, the other two leading unions, CGT and Sud Rail - who together represent over half of rail workers - did not sign the agreement.

In terms of the breakdown of union representation at French national rail services (SNCF), the CGT union represents the largest proportion of workers at SNCF (French national rail service) - about 32.44 percent, according to votes in 2022. After CGT, UNSA came in second place (with 22.10 percent), Sud Rail in third (with 18.67 percent) and CFDT in fourth (with 15.94 percent).

What chance of strikes over Christmas?

In early November, the Sud Rail union reportedly emailed the three other unions calling for joint strike action "at the end of the year" to push for pay increases.

While there is still the possibility for industrial action over the Christmas-New Years holidays, without the support of the other unions, walkouts would be less likely to cause serious disruption.

SNCF sources told Franceinfo that "Sud Rail has never been a fan of disrupting family departures for Christmas", adding that failing to sign the agreement does not mean the two unions will end up calling for strikes. In 2022, neither union agreed to management's pay proposals and they still did not call for walkouts.

The strikes seen at Christmas in 2022 were carried out spontaneously by signallers outside of typical union channels. According to analysis by Franceinfo, it is impossible to rule out another strike by signalmen this year.

Earlier in November, regional strikes from signalmen, including one in Normandy, saw large numbers walk out.

The unions are expected to meet again next Tuesday, though this is unlikely to focus on strikes, instead turning the attention to the future of the freight and rail logistics arm of the SNCF group - Fret SNCF - which stands to be replaced by two new companies in December 2024.