PODCAST: Is it the end of French air-traffic control strikes and why money is taboo in France?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to talk about all the latest news and controversies in France.

We begin with France's new strike law - will it truly make last-minute flight cancellations a thing of the past? Does it, as some unions claim, impinge on the right to strike? And who is actually covered by France's constitutional protection of striking?

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below

When we talk about hidden gems it's usually off-the-beaten-track tourist destinations, but this time it's actual hidden gems - sapphires in fact. Although the region where you can find the sapphires is itself an off-the-beaten-track tourist destination that's well worth a visit.

A new parliament building in the French city of Strasbourg has provoked another EU funding row - but why do MEPs have to travel from Brussels to Strasbourg every month? And how much does it cost for all those train tickets?

We're looking at taboo topics in France - from money to sex and religion, there are some topics that it's best to avoid with French friends, neighbours or colleagues.

And finally there's French regional stereotypes - which regions (according to the cliché) have the biggest drinkers or liars, the worst-dressed people or the rudest? And is there a grain of truth to any of these?

