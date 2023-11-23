French Expression of the Day: Peu importe

Advertisement

Why do I need to know peu importe?

Because if you see a French person shrug, you might hear this phrase right after.

What does it mean?

Peu importe - roughly pronounced puh ahm-porrt - technically translates as ‘little importance’. It is usually a way to express ambivalence, in the same way English speakers might say ‘whatever’ or ‘whichever’.

As such, if you are faced with two choices - perhaps coffee or tea - and you do not have a preference between them you could say du thé ou du café, peu importe.

This phrase is also a common response to low-stakes questions - if your colleague asks you whether to use bold or italics in a document, you could just say ‘peu importe’.

The expression also means ‘it does not matter’. In this sense, you might say ‘it does not matter if you do it like this or like that’ (Peu importe que tu fasses comme-ci ou comme-ça).

It's slightly casual, but it doesn't have the aggressive meaning of 'whatever' that the phrase n'importe quoi does.

Another way to say ‘no difference’ in French might be c’est égal or if someone is offering you a choice you could say comme vous voulez/comme tu veux - as you wish or you choose.

Use it like this

Peu importe que tu dépenses l'argent maintenant ou plus tard, tu finiras toujours par avoir moins d'argent sur ton compte bancaire. - It doesn’t matter if you spend the money now or later, you’ll still end up with less money in your bank account.

Je n'ai pas de préférence entre le vin rouge et le vin blanc, peu importe. - I don’t have a preference between the red and white wine, whatever.