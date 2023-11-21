Advertisement

Tell us: How do you celebrate Christmas in France?

The Local France
Published: 21 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023 14:59 CET
Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP

Roast turkey and plum pudding? Or oysters and bûche de noël? As a foreigner in France you can take your pick of festive traditions, so do you follow French rituals or keep to the traditions of your home country?

We'd love to hear from our readers in France about how they celebrate Christmas - have you 'gone native' and started following French traditions or do you keep the festive season in the style of your home country?

Or perhaps you mix and match and just select the best food, drink and rituals or both countries?

Please share your festive traditions with us by filling in the form below or clicking here to take the survey.

 

 

