French far-right seizes on shock killing of teen at village party

Advertisement

The 16-year-old high school student, identified only as Thomas, was stabbed at the weekend when a group of outsiders descended on a festive crowd of around 400 people gathered in Crépol, in the southwestern Drôme region, for a dance party in the village hall.

He died on his way to hospital. Eight others were injured, two of them seriously.

Gendarmerie spokeswoman Marie-Laure Pezan on Tuesday said the weekend's incident was marked "by violence that was quite incredible for a village of 500 people".

Advertisement

Josette Place, a pensioner and member of the village's events committee, told AFP: "This wasn't a fight, it was an attack". Armed with knives and blocks of concrete, "they came with the intention to kill", she said of the attackers.

According to prosecutors, around 10 young people tried to enter Crépol village dance hall on the night of Saturday to Sunday. One stabbed a guard who stood in their way.

Guests at the dance rushed to help and a fight developed outside the building during which Thomas was fatally stabbed.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Tuesday told parliament that seven people had been arrested and investigators would now ascertain if they were behind "this odious crime".

Far-right politicians have been quick to seize on the issue, claiming the attack was racially motivated.

Far-right activists pointed the finger at what some called "thugs from the estates", a thinly veiled reference to young people from immigrant backgrounds, even though police have not yet provided any information as to the identity of the attackers.

"Now anti-white racism is hitting our countryside," Marion Maréchal, the leading candidate for the far-right Reconquete! party of ex-presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour in next year's European elections, claimed on X, formerly Twitter.

Marine Le Pen, the figurehead of the far-right National Rally (RN) party and a former presidential candidate, alleged in an interview with the weekly Valeurs Actuelles that "armed militia" were organising "raids".

Police have not given any information as to the possible identity of the attackers.

Advertisement

Far-right activists have been posting videos online that they said were shot during the dance, claiming they allow to identify two of the attackers. The authenticity of the videos has not been verified.

Far-right activists have called for a silent march on Wednesday in Romans-sur-Isère, where Thomas's high school is located, using hashtags such as #francocide, #Francaisreveillezvous (French wake up) or #Racaille (a racially loaded word that roughly translates as 'scum') in their online posts.