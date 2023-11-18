Nine charged over French boy's death in gang war
Gang violence in the southern French city of Nîmes the life of a ten-year-old boy this summer, leaving his family "devastated". Nine people have been charged.
Nine young men including a minor were charged over the death of French child, a collateral victim of drug trafficking in the southern city of Nimes, a prosecutor said Saturday.
Two days after the death of the 10-year-old identified only as Fayed, an 18-year-old was killed during a drug deal.
The teen is believed to be the initial target on the evening that Fayed died, said Marseille prosecutor Nicolas Bessone.
Eight men aged between 18 and 30 have been remanded in custody while a 17-year-old has been placed under judicial supervision, he said. They deny the killing, according to BFMTV.
"The young Fayed and his family had nothing to do with drug trafficking and are obviously collateral victims, perhaps a mistake in targeting due to the make of the car they were in," Bessone said.
The boy was killed late in the evening of August 21 in a gritty Nimes neighbourhood when his uncle's car came under fire from automatic weapons in a turf war between drug gangs.
A lawyer for his family told BFMTV that "young Fayed leaves behind a younger brother and parents who are absolutely devastated."
"We want all those implicated in the chain of responsibility to face justice and to be held to account," he said.
The investigation is also turning to the nearby Mediterranean city of Marseille, with evidence suggesting the drug dealing hotspot in Nimes is backed by the "DZ Mafia", the main gang operating in Marseille, the prosecutor said.
READ MORE
