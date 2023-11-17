French Expression of the Day: Beau gosse

Advertisement

Why do I need to know beau gosse?

Because you should be flattered if someone refers to you this way.

What does it mean?

Beau gosse - roughly pronounced bo-go-ss - is the French way to call a man handsome. It’s the rough equivalent of ‘hottie’ or a ‘hunk’, and it more or less translates as ‘beautiful kid’ or ‘beautiful boy’.

Oftentimes, it’s also a compliment of someone’s personality, overall charm, or sense of style. While it is more common for a beau gosse to be conventionally attractive, someone who is generally well-liked (especially by members of the opposite sex) could earn this title.

Advertisement

Technically, ‘beau gosse’ is for men, while ‘belle gosse’ is for women, but the latter is less commonly used.

Sometimes French youth will write out a shortened version of the word: bogosse.

If you are looking for a synonym, you could alternatively use the word canon.

Use it like this

Regardez Pierre dans son nouveau jean ! Quel beau gosse ! - Look at Pierre in his new jeans! What a hottie.

T'inquiète pas mec, t’es un vrai beau gosse. T’auras une copine en un rien de temps. - Don’t worry dude, you’re a hunk. You’ll have a girlfriend in no time.