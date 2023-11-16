PODCAST: Life in France to get more expensive and busting myths about Napoleon

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield for a deep dive into all things French and France-related.

We begin with the big political topic of the week and analyse exactly how many of these eye-catching Senate amendments - from loosening visa rules for British second-home owners to cutting healthcare, benefits and citizenship accessibility for foreigners - are likely to make it into the final immigration law.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below

One of France's many pastry chefs has won a global accolade - but exactly how does one become a pâtissier in France? Who is the patron saint of pastry chefs? And are those beautiful cakes in the pâtisserie window really made on site?

We've got two in-depth looks at life in France, from the French regions with the longest life expectancy to how the cost of living will rise in 2024, and whether that spells danger for the government.

And finally we're talking about the most famous Frenchman of them all - ahead of the release of the Hollywood blockbuster Napoleon, we try to sort out fact from fiction in the life of the 'little corporal'.

We're also planning a special episode - where we answer questions from our listeners. If you have a question on any aspect of France, the French or French life, please share it by filling in the form below (or click here to access the survey).

