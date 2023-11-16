French army to pitch tents in Paris for Olympics

Advertisement

Some 5,000 soldiers will camp on the Pelouse de Reuilly, a huge open area in the east of Paris known for the gigantic annual fair it hosts, the city's top military official General Christophe Abad told reporters.

"It has the great benefit of being extremely close to the heart of Paris," he added, lauding the proximity of the "place where they stay and the place where they will be deployed."

It still remains unclear how many members of the French armed forces will be deployed to bolster the police and gendarmes on duty -- but observers believe some 15,000 soldiers could be deployed.

Advertisement

Some 30,000 police and gendarmes are expected to be on duty each day as well as 17,000 private security employees for the period of the Olympic and Paralympic Games which will extend from July 26th to September 8th.

READ MORE: Hotels, tickets and scams: What to know about visiting Paris for the 2024 Olympics