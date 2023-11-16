Advertisement

Strikes

French airports forced to cancel flights over new air traffic controllers strike

The Local France
The Local France
Published: 16 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 16 Nov 2023 13:22 CET
An plane from Paris-Orly airport approaches Toulouse-Blagnac airport for landing, in Toulouse, southwestern France. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Flights will be cancelled at multiple airports across France on Monday after French air traffic control unions called for a walk out on Monday November 20th.

France's Civil Aviation Authority, the DGAC, announced on Thursday that it had asked airlines to cancel 25 percent of flights at Paris-Orly, France's second largest airport, and Toulouse-Blagnac, due to strike action.

Similarly, the airports of Bordeaux-Mérignac and Marseille-Provence will see 20 percent of flights cancelled, French media Franceinfo reported.

Anyone with plans to travel via these airports should therefore check their flight status before departure on Monday. 

READ MORE: Your rights on delayed or cancelled flights in France

Unions have called on air traffic controllers to walk out in protest of a new law, approved on Wednesday by the Assemblée Nationale, that would require them to individually declare 48 hours in advance whether or not they plan to strike.

At present, air traffic control unions must give notice of strike action five days in advance, but striking workers do not have to declare their personal participation, unlike other employees in the sector, according to Le Figaro, .

The bill was brought before MPs by Damien Adam, member of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party, Renaissance. It was adopted with 85 votes in favour and 30 opposed.

Opposition mainly consisted of MPs on the left who saw the bill as a "threat against the right to strike", according to Green Party MP Lisa Belluco.

READ MORE: Cancellations and compensation: How French strikes affect European flights

