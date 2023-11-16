Americans in France: How does citizenship-based taxation impact you?
The United States - almost uniquely in the world - operates citizen-based taxation, and this can have serious consequences for Americans who choose to move abroad.
You might have lived outside the US for years, even decades, but that doesn't mean that you escape the clutches of the IRS.
Citizen-based taxation, coupled with the US' FATCA legislation, can have a serious impact on Americans in France, affecting everything from completing tax declarations, the type of investments you can make and even whether you can open a bank account.
A recent study from the organisation "Stop Extraterritorial American Taxation" (SEAT) garnered hundreds of responses from Americans living across the world, with many sharing their frustration with citizenship-based taxation and FATCA.
The Local would like to hear from American readers in France about their experiences with citizenship-based taxation and FATCA and what - if any - problems it creates for you.
Please take a moment to fill out the survey below:
