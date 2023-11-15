French police officer who shot teen released under supervision
The French police officer who shot dead a teenager at a traffic stop in June has been released from custody but remains under judicial supervision, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
The officer fatally wounded Nahel M., 17, during a traffic stop in a suburb of Paris, an incident that unleashed riots across France, with massive police deployments unable to stem the protests for several nights.
Investigating magistrates agreed to the latest request by the officer's lawyer for a conditional release, but said he is banned from speaking to witnesses or plaintiffs, going near the scene of the shooting and from carrying a weapon.
The 38-year-old officer, identified only as Florian M., has been charged with murder.
France deployed 45,000 officers backed by light armoured vehicles during the protests, while special police units and other security forces fanned out across the country to quell violence.
The unrest sparked by the killing of Nahel revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France's low income and multi-ethnic suburbs.
