Rain in northern France raises fears of new flooding
A new spell of rain in northern France on Monday forced school closures and brought fears of fresh misery after devastating floods hit the department of Pas-de-Calais last week.
Officials said schools and nurseries in the department's 279 towns will be closed through Tuesday, with a total of 388 establishments affected. The intensity of the rain is expected to increase Tuesday, the prefecture warned.
Four rivers in the Pas-de-Calais and Nord regions -- including the Aa, the Canche, and the Hem -- were on orange alert for flooding on Monday, according to Vigicrues, the official river flooding watchdog.
🔶 8 départements en Orange pic.twitter.com/HSIKzLKtHM— VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) November 13, 2023
In the village of Neuville-sous-Montreuil, restaurant owner Cyril Theriez was still pumping water out of his home on Monday morning.
He said the flood water rose to 1.6 metres in his cellar two days ago. "Now it's down to 20 centimetres," he added.
The village is still largely under water, with light rain falling since early morning.
"We're on our guard, we're waiting for the water to rise again, and when it does, we won't be able to sleep soundly," he said.
Pas-de-Calais was hit by Storm Ciaran in early November and experienced record floods last week.
Meteo-France forecast showers on Wednesday followed by a resumption of bad weather until Monday.
Comments
See Also
Officials said schools and nurseries in the department's 279 towns will be closed through Tuesday, with a total of 388 establishments affected. The intensity of the rain is expected to increase Tuesday, the prefecture warned.
Four rivers in the Pas-de-Calais and Nord regions -- including the Aa, the Canche, and the Hem -- were on orange alert for flooding on Monday, according to Vigicrues, the official river flooding watchdog.
🔶 8 départements en Orange pic.twitter.com/HSIKzLKtHM— VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) November 13, 2023
In the village of Neuville-sous-Montreuil, restaurant owner Cyril Theriez was still pumping water out of his home on Monday morning.
He said the flood water rose to 1.6 metres in his cellar two days ago. "Now it's down to 20 centimetres," he added.
The village is still largely under water, with light rain falling since early morning.
"We're on our guard, we're waiting for the water to rise again, and when it does, we won't be able to sleep soundly," he said.
Pas-de-Calais was hit by Storm Ciaran in early November and experienced record floods last week.
Meteo-France forecast showers on Wednesday followed by a resumption of bad weather until Monday.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.