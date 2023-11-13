On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week?

Advertisement

Monday

Storms in northern France - Historic flooding led to the closures of schools, nurseries and public buildings in northern France (mainly the Pas-de-Calais département) on Thursday and Friday. France's environment minister, Christophe Béchu, said on Friday that rain might continue into Monday. Most services are expected to reopen on Monday but thee may be disruption on the railways.

Rail strikes in Normandy - Rail services in the Normandy region may be delayed on Monday due to strike action. The industrial action will involve the 'Normandy Infracirculation Establishment', including regional railway signalmen. According to Ouest France, CGT union has called on workers to walk out in protest of employee shortages and a "deterioration in working conditions".

Religious leaders at Elysée - on Monday, president Emmanuel Macron will meet France's religious leaders at the Elysée. The meeting comes in the context of increasing anti-Semitic attacks in France since the October 7th Hamas attacks and Israel's retaliation in Gaza.

Terror attacks memorial - commemorations of the November 13th 2015 terror attacks - in which 137 people died in co-ordinated Islamist terror attacks at the Bataclan and Paris bars and restaurants - will be lead by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Tuesday

Government workers' walkout - The CGT union has called for workers at France's Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (OFPRA) to walk out on Tuesday, November 14th, as they call for an "improvement in working conditions and defence of the public asylum service". Those with appointments with OFPRA on Tuesday would be advised to contact staff to determine whether services will be affected by the strike.

Wednesday

'Economy days' in Lyon - The Foundation for Innovation and Transitions in Lyon will host its yearly 'journées de l'économie' on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The event, which is free, will allow anyone interested to attend and learn about new research in economics and politics, as well as opportunities to discuss with researchers in the field.

Thursday

Beaujolais Nouveau Day - Always celebrated the third Thursday of November, the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau will be released this year on November 16th. There are dozens of festivals and celebrations for the wine across the world, especially in the Lyon area, but one that stands out is the five-day festival in Sarmentelles, running from the 15th to the 19th. More info here.

Saturday

Paris Christmas Market - The yearly marché de noël at Paris' Jardin des Tuileries kicks off on Saturday, November 18th. It will run until January 7th.

Sunday

Pedestrians only on the Champs-Elysées - On Sunday, the Champs-Elysées will be reserved for pedestrians only. While this occurs once a month, this weekend it will coincide with the switch-on of the Christmas lights along the avenue. Actor Gilles Leloche will perform the ceremonial switch-on on Sunday evening.