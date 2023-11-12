Second home rules to flu vocab: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

The French Senate has voted in favour of loosening visa rules for Brits who own property in France – but is this likely to become a reality? And what about other non-EU nationals who own property in France?

Will France loosen the rules for second-home owners?

It’s November, and that means it’s the season when the horrible bugs strike and have us all spluttering into a tissue, so here’s the vocab you need to deal with coughs, colds and flu in France.

Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in France

If you are looking to come work in France, you might be wondering whether you should seek out jobs of a certain salary to qualify for a work permit. Here is how the system functions in France and what to expect.

Is there a minimum salary for a French work permit?

If you're a fan of so-called 'slow tourism', are worried about your carbon footprint, or just prefer train travel as opposed to flying everywhere, the coming year will offer some rather significant opportunities for you to travel across France – and around Europe.

EXPLAINED: The big changes for train travel across Europe in 2024

France has recently been the subject of alarming news reports about a ‘plague’ of bed bugs. Clinical psychologist, Paris resident and recent victim of a bed bug infestation Francis Merson advises on how to separate the facts from the panic and stay calm.

How to not freak out over bed bugs in France

Last week’s essential articles round-up included a link to an article about the French and spices and how you rarely see them in a kitchen at the same time. This week, here’s an article in which our lovely readers help anyone on a quest for a decent curry in France...

Readers recommend: The best Indian restaurants in France