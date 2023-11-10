TELL US: Where to get good Mexican (or Tex-Mex) food in France?

Advertisement

Many north Americans complain about the difficulty of finding quality Mexican and Tex-Mex food in France. This may have to do with the fact that there are far fewer Mexicans or central Americans living in France than in the US or Canada.

Nevertheless, the craving for a tasty burrito - with black beans, of course, or a properly spiced taco (not a French taco) seems to increase as soon as you feel they are harder to come by.

The Local is looking to hear from readers about the best Mexican (and Tex-Mex, we know they are not the same thing) restaurants across France, plus your tips on how to go about finding a quality Mexican restaurant.

Let us know your thoughts in the survey below.