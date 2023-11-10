TELL US: Where to get good Mexican (or Tex-Mex) food in France?
Are you a fan of Mexican food? It can be hard to come by in France, unfortunately. The Local is looking to hear from readers about their favourite Mexican (and Tex-Mex) places in France.
Many north Americans complain about the difficulty of finding quality Mexican and Tex-Mex food in France. This may have to do with the fact that there are far fewer Mexicans or central Americans living in France than in the US or Canada.
Nevertheless, the craving for a tasty burrito - with black beans, of course, or a properly spiced taco (not a French taco) seems to increase as soon as you feel they are harder to come by.
The Local is looking to hear from readers about the best Mexican (and Tex-Mex, we know they are not the same thing) restaurants across France, plus your tips on how to go about finding a quality Mexican restaurant.
Let us know your thoughts in the survey below.
Comments
See Also
Many north Americans complain about the difficulty of finding quality Mexican and Tex-Mex food in France. This may have to do with the fact that there are far fewer Mexicans or central Americans living in France than in the US or Canada.
Nevertheless, the craving for a tasty burrito - with black beans, of course, or a properly spiced taco (not a French taco) seems to increase as soon as you feel they are harder to come by.
The Local is looking to hear from readers about the best Mexican (and Tex-Mex, we know they are not the same thing) restaurants across France, plus your tips on how to go about finding a quality Mexican restaurant.
Let us know your thoughts in the survey below.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.