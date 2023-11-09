Red weather alert issued again in northern France for flooding

Advertisement

Following historic flooding earlier in the week, northern France is expected to be experience heavy rains again starting Thursday afternoon.

The northern Pas-de-Calais département has again been placed on France's highest weather warning (red level), with the alert taking effect from 2pm onwards.

Schools in 74 communes across the area will close on Thursday and Friday due to the weather.

Meanwhile, two other nearby départements: Nord and Seine-Maritime, as well as the south-western département Charente-Maritime were listed on the 'orange' weather alert for heavy rains and possible flooding.

Advertisement

French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin tweeted on Thursday that "security and emergency services are and will remain fully mobilised. Once again, I call on our fellow citizens to be as vigilant as possible".

🔴 1 département en Rouge

🔶 3 départements en Orange pic.twitter.com/eSymuWWvbb — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) November 9, 2023

According to Météo France, rainfall was expected to begin on Thursday morning, with heavy showers expected in the western portions of the Pas-de-Calais département.

The precipitation, which may occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms, was predicted to last until late Friday morning.

Jeudi on attend des averses soutenues sur une partie du Pas-de-calais. D'ici vendredi matin, les cumuls pourront atteindre 40 à 60 mm de #pluie (localement un peu plus) sur l'ouest du Pas-de-Calais, des cumuls de nature à aggraver la situation hydrologique. #VigilanceOrange pic.twitter.com/DJPf9Er9Ou — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) November 8, 2023

Forecasters anticipate that the western half of Pas-de-Calais will receive approximately 50 to 70mm in rainfall, potentially up to 80 to 100mm in some areas.

Advertisement

Rivers in the area, such as the Liane and the Aa, have been listed under the 'red alert' for flooding, and some others have been placed on 'orange alert', such as the Hem and the Canche, according to local authorities.

Vigilance🔴 #Crues #PluieInondation



Un point de situation actualisé est disponible sur le site internet de la préfecture du #PasDeCalais ⤵️https://t.co/wIjPhfEMVM



Soyez prudents. pic.twitter.com/hluxVmpJYV — Préfet Pas-de-Calais 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@Prefet62) November 9, 2023

Earlier in the week, some parts of Pas-de-Calais experienced record rainfall which occurs "on average once in a century", according to Météo France, with up to 275mm of precipitation in under two weeks recorded in the town of Baignhen, for instance.

According to local authorities, 44 households were still without power as of Thursday morning, and 5,200 residents of the département had been lacking running water since Tuesday evening.

An FR-Alert message was sent on on Thursday morning to inform residents of the expected weather conditions, as well as to offer safety instructions.