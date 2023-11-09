PODCAST: Why the French don't do spicy food and just how elitist is France?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to talk about all the latest developments in France.

After a short break for the school holidays, Talking France is back and this week we are starting things off with a topic that has some French politicians riled up: inclusive writing.

This concept of trying to make the French language more gender balanced has been going on for several years, but recently a French senator introduced a bill to ban the writing style. We explore what inclusive writing actually entails and why it's controversial, plus some of other 'culture wars' in French society.

We're also taking a look at France's grande écoles which are known for their rigorous academic standards and for funnelling students into powerful positions in both government and business.

Even though France will be hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics, the country has put its hat in the ring to host the winter 2030 games as well. Listen along as we analyse the chances that France could host both games.

And have you ever wondered why French food tends to be spice-less? Or perhaps you have noticed a French friend tear up a bit while tasting a vaguely spicy meal you cooked for them? We're getting to the bottom of France's relationship with spice and spicy food, plus some of our own recommendations for how to keep your palate flavourful.

