Man seeks co-owners for château in south-west France

After purchasing the 23-hectare château in Dordogne, German former lawyer, Axel Boesch, invested several million euros to convert the palace into 12 private homes - now he is looking for potential co-owners.

The Château de Monboucher is located in Lamonzie-Saint-Martin in Dordogne (south-west France). Axel Boesch purchased it when he retired from practicing international law.

The chateau was first constructed in the 17th century, originally owned by the Baron of Fontvieille.

When Boesch bought the historic property, the building had been uninhabited for at least 10 years and it was in need of repairs.

He first turned one of the two pavilions into a house, which he and his wife, Carole, currently occupy.

According to their website, Axel and Carole's "enthusiasm for the Château de Monboucher estate led them to envision a ‘Club of Château Co-owners' [for] all who share a passion for the French ‘Art de Vivre’."

After refurbishing the pavilion, Boesch turned to the farmhouse, fixing it up and dividing it into three private homes.

As for the château itself, he created seven separate apartments, four of which are currently for sale, ranging from 50 to 275 sq m in size.

Co-owners would have access to shared areas like the château kitchen, lounge, library and wine cellar.

According to Sud Ouest, the property also includes a billiards table and small cinema, with property prices dipping below €200,000.

You can find more information here.