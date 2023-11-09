French Senate votes in favour of loosening visa rules for British second-home owners

Advertisement

France's senate has voted to adopt an amendment to the proposed new Immigration Law that would "ease the conditions of entry into France for British citizens who own second homes in France."

The amendment was submitted by Senator Martine Berthet, who represents the Alpine area of Savoie and is a member of the right-wing Les Républicains party.

Berthet was not the only French senator to bring an amendment related to second-home owners, Senator Corinne Imbert representing Charente-Maritime in western France, also put forward a plan to create a five-year visa available to all non-EU property owners.

Imbert's proposal would have allowed visits of up to six months per year - the same as current short-stay visitor visa - but would have lasted for five years, rather than having to be renewed annually like the short-stay visa.

Advertisement

Her amendment was for all non-EU property owners in France, so would have also benefited Americans, Australians, Canadians and New Zealanders who own French property and she had said in advance that she judged that an amendment that was not limited to Brits would be more likely to pass.

In the end, however, her amendment was rejected by the French senate.

Although Berthet's amendment was approved, this is only the first step on the legislative journey.

In order to become law the amendment must also be passed in the Assemblée nationale - debates on the Immigration bill begin in the Assemblée on December but it is thought unlikely that the amendment will be approved there.

If the Senate and Assemblée disagree about a bill or part of a bill, it is the Assemblée that has the final say.

READ ALSO How likely is France to relax the rules for second-home owners?