The story of France's Unknown Soldier

World War I claimed the lives of 1,327,000 Frenchmen - around 4.5 percent of the entire population at the time - and many of those who died were either never found or never identified.

The idea of the 'unknown soldier' tombs in France, the UK and later the US is that they honour all of those who gave their lives but who have no known grave.

In France the Unknown Soldier (le soldat inconnu) can be found at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, and on Saturday - which is Armistice Day - a ceremony will be held at the tomb. Flowers will be laid and the eternal flame that burns on the tomb will be ceremonially re-lit - the 100-year anniversary of this ceremony.

The original idea

In 1916 François Simon, the head of a the veteran's group Souvenir Français, first evoked the idea of burying an unknown soldier inside the Panthéon, the Paris building that serves as the final resting place for many of France's most important figures.

The Panthéon was gradually discarded partly because of its ecclesiastical origin but the idea of burying an unknown soldier remained.

Eventually, it was decided that the Arc de Triomphe would serve as the location for the tomb, which would be a secular monument.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Channel, the UK opted to bury an unknown warrior at Westminster Abbey - the resting place of kings and many great names from British history.

The Tombs

Two years after the Armistice - on November 11th, 1920 - both countries unveiled the tombs to the public with a ceremony.

The British version is covered in a slab of black Belgian marble, recovered from a quarry near Namur, while the French one consists of a slab of granite from Vire (located in Calvados, Normandy).

The words "Ici repose un soldat français mort pour la Patrie, 1914–1918" (Here lies a French soldier who died for the Fatherland) are inscribed.

A specialised unit of France's national police is in charge of guarding the monument.

Choosing the soldier

The process of choosing the soldier to be buried involved several steps. First, the bodies of eight soldiers, each representing an area where the deadliest fighting had taken place, were exhumed.

Bodies were taken from Flanders, Artois, the Somme, Île-de-France, Chemin des Dames, Champagne, Verdun, and Lorraine.

The minister of war at the time, André Maginot, a wounded veteran himself, decided that Auguste Thin - 21-year-old soldier whose father was among the missing - would be the one to choose the body.

Thin placed a bouquet of red and white carnations on the sixth coffin, saying that he had chosen this due to his membership in the 6th Corps.

In Britain, the process was similar - four bodies from four battle areas (Aisne, the Somme, Arras and Ypres) were selected, and the commander of British troops in France decided on the one who would lie in Westminster Abbey.

One year after the UK and France created their tombs for the unknown soldier, the United States followed suit, exhuming four bodies from different American cemeteries in France to place a special tomb in Arlington Cemetery, near Washington DC.

The first ceremony

After the body was chosen, it was transported to Paris - the tricolore-covered coffin was paraded through the streets, followed by a procession of thousands of people.

The Unknown Soldier was transported to the Arc de Triomphe and the coffin remained there for a year, inside the monument. The burial itself took place the following year, the occasion was marked with the presence of the entire French government as well as the British Prime Minister David Lloyd George.

Each year on Armistice Day (November 11th) France observes a public holiday and a moment of silence at 11am and the president lays a wreath at the tomb. A wreath is also laid by the president on May 8th - the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

The eternal flame

Three years later, in 1923, France added the eternal flame to the grave. It was lit for the first time by Maginot at 6pm on November 11th.

Nowadays, a French veteran's association is in charge of re-kindling the flame each day at 6:30pm.

2023 will mark the centennial since the first time the flame was lit, and it will be accompanied by a special ceremony.

