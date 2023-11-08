Plans for Paris march against anti-Semitism exposes French political divide

Advertisement

The hard-left La France Insoumise (LFI) party said it would boycott the "great civic march" called by the speakers of the country's two houses of parliament for the French capital on Sunday.

At the same time, the participation of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) is creating a headache for the left and centre-left, who argue that the renamed National Front (FN) founded by convicted Holocaust denier Jean-Marie Le Pen has no place in such a gathering.

Olivier Véran, the spokesman of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government, said Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne would take part but insisted the RN "did not have a place" in the march.

Communist leader Fabien Roussel said he would "not march alongside" Marine Le Pen's RN, accusing it of being descended from people who were "repeatedly condemned for anti-Semitic remarks" and who "collaborated" with Nazi Germany.

"It's important that there is a march against anti-Semitism," Roussel told public broadcaster France 2.

"It is not a question of being absent from a march against anti-Semitism. We will perhaps march in another place, but not with them," he insisted.

The two speakers of the French legislature, Yael Braun-Pivet of the National Assembly and Gerard Larcher of the Senate, announced a "general mobilisation" late on Tuesday against the upsurge in anti-Semitic acts in France.

But the LFI's firebrand leader, Jean-Luc Melenchon, immediately dismissed the idea, describing it in a tweet as a meeting of "friends of unconditional support for the massacre" in Gaza.

Dimanche manif de « l'arc républicain »du RN à la macronie de Braun-Pivet. Et sous prétexte d’antisémitisme, ramène Israël-Palestine sans demander le cessez-le-feu. Les amis du soutien inconditionnel au massacre ont leur rendez-vous. — Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon) November 7, 2023

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said she would not be deterred from taking part.

"I call on all our members and voters to come and join this march," she said on Wednesday.

"The more people there are, the better," she said, adding that she was ready to march "at the back" if her attendance was such a problem.

Tensions have been rising in Paris, home to large Jewish and Muslim communities, in the wake of the attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel on October 7th which has been followed by Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

France has recorded more than a thousand anti-Semitic acts since the deadly October 7th attack, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Sunday.