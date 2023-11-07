Readers recommend: Indian restaurants in France

Advertisement

France and spicy food do not mix, so anecdotal culinary evidence suggests, which seems to be very bad news for lovers of curry.

Recently, The Local published an article in which UK writer Colin Randall detailed his quest to find a British style 'curry house' in France.

His conclusion? France is not entirely devoid of places to enjoy a good, spicy meal – but you need to know where to go.

In the bigger cities you will find Indian, Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai restaurants that do offer spicy food – though you may find that they have toned down their spicing to suit French palates.

And we have developed a theory about it, but Britons may not be entirely impressed.

But, we digress. Because, having read about the great curry quest, readers of The Local have made their own suggestions and recommendations for Indian cuisine in France.

Here, in no particular order, are their recommendations;

Kashmir House, Paris

“Yummy food, and consistently good service. We've been going there for at least 10 years,” LarriB told us, about this eatery in the 10th arrondissement, where the spice levels are adjusted – steak-style – to your personal preferences. “Ask for butter gambas with a bit of spice!” is the recommendation.

Delhi Bazaar, Paris

Another capital recommendation, this time from Mira Kamdar, who likened the Delhi Bazaar to London’s Dishoom. High praise, indeed. “The food is excellent, as are the cocktails,” Mira wrote, adding that it does get crowded, so “reserve in advance!”.

Saravanaa Bhavan, Paris

A third venue for curry-thirsting Parisians, this one handily located next to Gare du Nord, for pre-Eurostar spicy food delights. “It’s not a British-style 'curry house',” Suma tells us, “but it is a real Indian restaurant - part of a global chain that started in Chennai. It serves vegetarian south Indian food.”

Suma’s recommendation also comes with a menu choice: “Try the paper dosa and vadas, the mango lassi is great too!”.

Ashiana, Neuilly

A hat-tip to this restaurant in the Hauts-de-Seine suburbs of Paris, from Suzanne. The family-run restaurant is, she writes, “not cheap, but always great. Never had a bad meal there”.

Le Sartaj, Gap

“Small, busy, family-run and the best I’ve had in France… reservations are a must!,” wrote Gabriel about this venue in the Hautes-Alpes. The reservation principle is usually a good indication, it has to be said.

Tandoori Flame, Nice

Iain recommends this eatery on Rue Centrale in the Mediterranean city. It is, he tells us, “good approximation of the standard UK curry house if that's what you crave”, boasting, “all the usuals, breads are especially good, and Cobra beer in bottles. About €50-€60 for two.”

It must be decent. The only other Nice curry house Iain recommended was the punnily named Delhi Belhi. Most he dismissed as, “pretty so-so and pricy”.

Annapurna, Chamonix

Offbeat France dropped us a line to mention this restaurant in the Alps. The food is described as “utterly delicious”.

Le Jardin de Kashmir, Bergerac

Recommended by ‘confirmed curryholic’ Tony, who wrote that the Dordogne restaurant has, “a well deserved reputation for good food and the staff are friendly and efficient. For those with poor French, English is spoken”.

And finally, Andrew Horler points us in the direction of an unnamed curry house opposite the Frog and Rosbif on rue l’Industrie in Toulouse. It is, he tells us simply, “excellent”.

The Local's recommendations

Au Jardin du Kashmir, Angoulême

The south-west of France has a significant British population and Brits will feel right at home in this 'curry house' style restaurant complete with mixed starters and pints of Kingfisher.

Plenty of variety on the menu, tasty dishes and you can request spicing at a level to suit you.

Dishny, Paris

If you're looking for Indian food (as opposed to Anglo-Indian) in Paris, then the area around Gare du Nord in the 10th arrondissement is the place to be.

Apart from the aforementioned Saravanaa Bhavan and Kashmir House there is also Dishny offering well-prepared and reasonably priced food. Popular with locals it is often full. It also opens until midnight, so is perfect for a late dinner after arriving back into Gare du Nord after a trip away.

Colin's recommendations

You can read Colin Randall's French Indian odyssey here, but his top 5 recommendations are;

Gandhi, St Tropez, Var - daytrippers can hardly miss it when walking from the Parking du Port to the picturesque harbour. Do make a reservation as it’s the only Indian restaurant for miles. “In the evening, you book or you don’t eat,” a waiter once told me.

Le Royal Shah Jahan, Enghien-les-Bains, Val d'Oise - the winner of my own little competition to find the best Indian food in France. That was long ago and this Pakistani-owned restaurant has since moved home but online reviews are equally complimentary.

Shalimar, Saint-Raphael, Var - beautifully located on the Santa Lucia marina, and runs the Gandhi in Saint-Tropez close for the finest Indian dining known to me along the Cote d’Azur.

Bollywood Lollywood, Nice, Alpes-Maritime - not the worst name for an Indian restaurant in Nice - Delhi Belhi takes some beating - but handily near the Place Massena with tables set outside in a pleasant courtyard. Simple dishes and miserly portions but inexpensive and the main course combining lamb and spinach is alone worth the visit.

Ganesha Corner, Paris (10th arrondissement) - in the Rue Perdonnet, a 12-minute walk from the Gare du Nord. No frills, just warmly recommended South Indian and Sri Lankan fare. As a bonus, it opens for breakfast.

Thanks to everyone who shared their recommendations, feel free to add your suggestions in the comments box below